Dodge City to host 2025 Shrine Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced on Wednesday that Dodge City was chosen to host in 2025.

It will be the second time that Dodge City has held the game. It will be Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Memorial Stadium.

“The beautiful renovations to Memorial Stadium will provide a great host for our game and create the type of experience we want for our participants,” Brice Kesler, Kansas Shrine Bowl executive director, said.

In addition to hosting the football game, the week includes an all-star cheer camp, an all-state band camp, hospital experience event, golf tournament, parade, alumni events, and an all-star showcase event.

“We look forward to showcasing our Old West hospitality and giving these talented young athletes a taste of our rich history,” Megan Welsh, Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has been played in Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg, El Dorado, Dodge City and Hutchinson. Proceeds benefit Shriners Children’s.

