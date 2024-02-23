Is This Dodge Charger Project Car Worth Saving?

⚡️ Read the full article on Finding Old Cars

This recent eBay find has us asking some questions.

A 1968 Dodge Charger, originally outfitted with a 383 console automatic in Racing Green, poses a challenging question for classic car enthusiasts: is it salvageable? Once destined for the road, this Charger now sits as a shell of its former glory, waiting for the right hands to breathe life back into it. Despite its current state, the inclusion of a date-correct 383 engine hints at the potential lurking beneath the surface.

The car still boasts its original 8-3/4 rear end, though the fuel tank has seen better days. Remarkably, the filler neck remains intact, possibly along with its decorative bezel. A glimmer of hope shines through with the vehicle's floors and frame in surprisingly good condition, suggesting a solid foundation for restoration. The torsion bar crossmember is intact, and the front suspension, complete with steering components, suggests the possibility of steering this project in the right direction.

Despite exposure to the elements, the roof maintains its integrity, with headliner bows and various small parts still present. The package tray and sail panel areas are also commendable, alongside a collection of stainless trim that remains with the vehicle. The rally dash frame stands solid, although stripped of most accessories, presenting a blank canvas for restoration.

Challenges arise with the exterior; the passenger-side fender and an R/T model deck lid are in fair condition, requiring attention. The car is devoid of most of its glass, with a cracked windshield signaling the need for replacements. This Charger, a rolling project, invites debate among enthusiasts: with its clear and clean title, does it represent a dream waiting to be realized or a daunting task too steep to undertake?

The question of salvageability is not just about the physical condition but also about the dedication required to restore such a vehicle. With no reserve set for the sale, this 1968 Dodge Charger project car calls out for a visionary ready to take on the challenge. Is it a viable project for restoration, or is it beyond salvation? The answer lies in the eyes of the beholder, ready to assess the potential and embark on a journey of automotive revival. You can see the listing here and decide.

