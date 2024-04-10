Dodds: Sunderland 'not good enough in possession' v Leeds

[Getty Images]

Mike Dodds has shared his thoughts on Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Leeds.

The interim head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Nick Barnes after the game at Elland Road, "The out of possession stuff I thought we were really good with.

"We obviously played them earlier in the year and nullified them then. They made one shot on target which I think is an achievement based on the Premier League talent they have at the top end of the pitch. So, I'm happy from what perspective.

"I thought our in possession stuff wasn't good enough. We need to be better with the ball. I think we would have made it a much more comfortable evening for ourselves if we had been better with the ball and that's something we've discussed in there [the dressing room].

"I think that's, what, four clean sheets in our last five games now? So, the out of possession stuff, I think we're in a really good spot albeit one of the games we want to try and forget.

"If we can improve the in possession stuff, we're a match for anyone in the league."

