Dodds: 'The Club needs to reflect on some of the decisions'

[Getty Images]

There should be a lot of reflection on Wearside according to Sunderland's interim head coach Mike Dodds.

In an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle's Nick Barnes after the Black Cats' 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday, Dodds said, "I feel like if we were all being brutally honest, myself included, I think there's three parts to what's happened this season.

"I feel, as I say, the Club needs to reflect on some of the decisions and I'm not trying to separate myself from that because I'm a part of that.

"I need some reflection points because I've taken the team for this period and it hasn't gone as well as I'd like.

"Again, I said to the players in there, there has to be some reflection points for some of them because if we're being really brutally honest some of the performances from last year to this season, there's been a stark contrast."

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here.