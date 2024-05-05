Dodd to leave St Helens for NRL at end of season

Lewis Dodd has played 76 games for St Helens since his debut in 2020 [Rex Features]

Lewis Dodd will leave St Helens at the end of this season to join NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The scrum-half has played 76 times for Saints since coming through the youth ranks to make his debut in 2020.

But the 22-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract and will head to Australia for the start of the 2025 season on a three-year deal.

"I’ll be forever thankful to St Helens and the lessons that they have taught me both on and off the field," said Dodd.

With Saints, Dodd has won two Super League titles, the Challenge Cup in 2021 and last year, he kicked the winning drop goal as they beat Penrith Panthers 13-12 to win the World Club Challenge Down Under.

That is one of only two drop goals he has managed, to go along with 26 tries and 13 conversions in his St Helens career.

But before he gears up for the next chapter, Dodd insists that he will be determined to go out with more silverware.

"There are two trophies to be won this year and the most important thing to me right now is to go win those for St Helens," he told the club's website.

"I want to be there at Old Trafford with the fans holding those trophies and having another one of those moments in life that I can cherish with the supporters.”