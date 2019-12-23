The disappearance of Tom Brady's jersey was a wild storyline after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory, and now it'll get its own documentary.

NFL Films and Gotham Chopra's Religion of Sports have teamed up to produce "The Great Brady Heist," which is set to air on FOX on Feb. 1 (the night before Super Bowl LIV) at 7 p.m.

"Just when you think you've seen it all in the sports world, a story like this comes around," Ross Ketover, Chief Executive, NFL Films said in a release, per WEEI. "Anyone who thinks they know what happened that day will discover more jaw-dropping details than they could have imagined. ‘The Great Brady Heist' is one of the most unique projects NFL Films has ever produced. We couldn't be more pleased to partner with FOX and Religion of Sports on such an engaging film."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The documentary will be 54 minutes long and feature exclusive interviews with Brady, as well as the man who stole the jersey after the Patriots' historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Documentary on Tom Brady's stolen jersey to be released in February originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston