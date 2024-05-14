Documentary on Mayfield grad, pro soccer player Kotaro Umeda says plenty in short form

May 13—Kotaro Umeda knows better than anyone why soccer is known as the beautiful game.

The Mayfield graduate has played and lived it the world over — likely to an extent the younger version of himself couldn't have envisioned.

That remarkable story is now preserved.

Umeda, who plays for Resources Capital in the Hong Kong Premier League, is the subject of a new documentary by videographer Jordan Beck, titled "Kota."

In the doc, a little more than 12 minutes long and available on YouTube, the 26-year-old Umeda shares his story of his upbringing in Japan, coming to the United States and, eventually, taking his game through college to the professional ranks.

In addition to Umeda himself, his parents Yuji and Julie and his brother Yuta are interviewed.

Clips of Umeda working out and training on the pitch are interspersed with his story.

His father was a trainer for Kashiwa Reysol, a club in J1, the premier domestic league in Japan. As a child, in part due to his dad's work and being around top-level players, Umeda was immersed in professional soccer from the start.

The family emigrated to the United States when Umeda was 6.

"When we were young, we didn't have money," Umeda says in the doc. "We were living paycheck to paycheck, so it was really difficult for us to maintain a consistent soccer lifestyle because club can get pretty expensive."

He shares candidly how limited his family's resources were, from living arrangements to holidays.

Umeda also describes how he was affected by his mother being diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 12.

In 2010, his trainer took him to the NCAA Division I national championship match between Louisville and Akron. Ironically, Umeda went on to call both schools home during his college career.

While at Louisville, Umeda went with a teammate to a meeting of the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He explains in the doc his father is Buddhist, his mother has Christian beliefs and his household was Buddhist.

The experience with Louisville FCA transformed his life on and off the pitch.

"I was so amazed and just kept studying Christianity," Umeda says in the doc. "I think that's where my journey of being a believer began."

Umeda played two years at Mayfield. In his sophomore campaign in 2013, he led Coach Sean McNamara's Wildcats' side with seven goals and five assists for 19 points and was a third-team News-Herald all-star that fall.

He spent his junior and senior seasons playing club year-round for CSA and Internationals before heading to Louisville. Umeda redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and played two matches in 2017 against IUPUI and Florida Atlantic. He transferred to Akron, where he played in two matches in 2018.

He thought he had found his soccer home for the foreseeable future, but fate had other plans.

That link all the way back to Kashiwa Reysol paid dividends, as the doc notes. Some of the players from those Kashiwa Reysol days whom his father trained had gone on to become professional coaches in Brazil.

Umeda got a call from his father informing him one of those clubs, Joinville Esporte Clube, had offered Umeda a pro contract. Umeda pondered the choice and elected to go pro, forgoing his junior and senior seasons at Akron.

Two stints at Joinville, sandwiched by a stop with Portuguese side Pevidem, followed, as well as a loan stint at another Brazilian side, Blumenau.

Umeda returned to the United States to play in the United Soccer League with Tormenta FC, then with the independent Michigan Stars before signing in January to play abroad again, this time for Resources Capital.

In the doc, Umeda speaks glowingly of his time in Brazil and how it transformed him as a young man.

To close the doc, Umeda speaks into the camera thanking his friends and supporters in Brazil in Portuguese, as well as thanking his parents and his native country in Japanese.

Translated, his message at the end of the doc in Japanese states: "I'm grateful to be Japanese and am happy with who I am. Thank you for everything."

That message of gratitude translates throughout a love story for the beautiful game.

Coming soon

For much more on Umeda, check back in our Olympics special section later this summer.