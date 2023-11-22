Doctors Work by Flashlight in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

The extraordinary challenges faced by medical workers in Gaza were dramatically demonstrated in video posted on November 20, showing a patient’s wounded foot being bandaged under light provided by a few mobile phones.

Footage by Abdullah Obead shows the procedure, as people illuminate the scene with their phone flashlights.

Obead said he recorded this video during a power cut at the hospital on November 20.

On the same day, separate video shot from the hospital showed Israeli tanks outside. Shelling in the area killed at least 12, according to the WAFA agency.

The World Health Organization said it was “appalled” by the reported hospital attack. “Health care is not a target,” it said. Credit: Abdullah Obead via Storyful