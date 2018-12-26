Doctors confirm Lakers James has groin injury

Los Angeles (AFP) - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be listed as day-to-day with a groin strain after team doctors had him undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday, the NBA team announced.

"LeBron James underwent an MRI today which confirmed a strained left groin. James will be listed as day-to-day," a Lakers spokesperson said.

James was injured halfway through the third quarter of the Lakers 127-101 blowout win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

He suffered the injury when he reached awkwardly for a loose ball. James grimaced and grabbed his left groin before leaving the game for good and heading to the Los Angeles locker room.

The 33-year-old James has carried the Lakers on his back this season and is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in 34 games, his first season in Los Angeles.