Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa appears in updated An Adventure in Space and Time

Doctor Who celebrated 60 years of being on air yesterday (November 23) by re-airing An Adventure in Space and Time, but this time it featured a cameo from Ncuti Gatwa.

The 2013 drama was about the creation and early years of the long-running science-fiction show, ending with First Doctor actor William Hartnell (played by David Bradley) departing the role due to his health issues, which led to the character's first of many regenerations in the science-fiction series.

One of the ending scenes shows Bradley's Hartnell on set and looking up where he briefly sees a vision of a future version of The Doctor, silently telling him that everything is going to be okay.

Originally, that scene featured Matt Smith as The Doctor, as he was playing the Time Lord in 2013. But now, Gatwa has been inserted into the scene, giving a reassuring wink.

Gatwa may not technically be the current Doctor, as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into David Tennant's Fourteenth at the end of last year's 'Power of the Doctor' and he has three specials beginning tomorrow (November 25). It's close enough, however, as Gatwa's first episode airs over at Christmas.

The Sex Education actor recently teased that he had "shot a scene, somehow, with the first-ever Doctor, William Hartnell", which might have been referring to this, or may be referring to a future scene involving the actual Hartnell, through archive footage or some technical wizardry.

Regardless, he noted the importance of the First Doctor sharing a scene with the first Black Doctor.

Fourth Doctor actor Tom Baker recently gave his opinion on Gatwa, and shared some advice for the incoming Doctor.

"A handsome young man! Marvellous cheekbones. These things are important as you get near to death," he said cheekily, before adding: "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play [The Doctor]. It's better to know nothing. And to be good-natured.

"The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don't have to be driving it all the time."

Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials begins with 'The Star Beast' on November 25, on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who, multiple spin-offs, and An Adventure in Space and Time are available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

