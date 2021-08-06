Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

Doctor, nurse practitioner earn awards from Bassett

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·3 min read

Aug. 6—Bassett Healthcare Network has announced the 2021 recipients of its Walter A. Franck Physician Excellence Award and the Advanced Practice Clinical Award of Excellence. The awards are among the network's highest honors, according to a media release.

Dr. Erik Riesenfeld, medical director of respiratory therapy at Bassett Medical Center, was given the Franck award. Physicians are nominated for the recognition for "demonstrating extraordinary service to patients, students, colleagues, and the community — traits that emulate the career of retired Bassett rheumatologist Walter A Franck," the release said. Network physicians vote to choose the recipient.

The Franck award is a recognition of Riesenfeld's "extraordinary leadership during the COVID-19 crisis," the release said.

"On behalf of the entire BMC critical care team, Dr. Riesenfeld deserves the Walter A. Franck Award for his unwavering commitment to outstanding patient care," colleagues said in their written nomination. "He and his critical care colleagues performed in a heroic manner by putting their own lives at risk to save their patients. He is an excellent communicator, team player, educator, and role model to residents and colleagues."

"This recognition is very humbling," Riesenfeld said. "I feel like I am receiving it on behalf of others — leaders who rebuilt the hospital to accommodate as many patients as possible, nurses who risked their lives to stay at their patients' bedsides, respiratory therapists who made rounds day and night to save lives, and the environmental services staff who cleaned and sterilized. Everybody made a remarkable effort for our patients."

In addition to working with respiratory therapists in critical care, Riesenfeld was a co-investigator in Bassett's clinical trials of various possible COVID-19 therapies, the release said.

"The pandemic suddenly accelerated the pace of the medical field," Riesenfeld said. "We have to quickly adapt to follow the scientific evidence. Our understanding and our strategies evolved week-to-week. That was exciting."

Riesenfeld said he can't help but acknowledge a complex mix of emotions about his pandemic work. "This has been a hard time — you can't come out of it feeling great," he said. "A lot of people have suffered and died. It was truly horrible. But on the other hand, I'm very proud of what we did. We rose to the occasion and served our community."

Maureen Kuhn, a nurse practitioner and medical director of Cherry Valley Health Center, was awarded the Advanced Practice Clinical Award of Excellence. Kuhn's nomination "lauds her as an exceptional caregiver who uses all resources at her disposal to meet patient needs, as a gifted leader and a trusted guide for other leaders, and as an inspiring teacher raising up tomorrow's caregivers," the releases said.

"To get this award from peers I've worked with is a great honor," Kuhn said. "I have particularly enjoyed teaching nurse practitioner students for more than 35 years. I came here as a precept student working with Dr. Pollack, Debbie Dickenson and George Case. When I returned later to work full-time, I committed myself to giving back. I've always had a nurse practitioner student since."

"She has established a deep, abiding connection with the Cherry Valley community," Kuhn's nominators said in their recommendation that she receive the award. "She is their provider, their friend, their counselor. She is a part of the community in a way that few practitioners can begin to emulate."

"You get what you give," Kuhn said. "Anytime you make an investment in an organization, you get something back. Committing yourself to a community enhances your practice. It's a blessing taking care of three, four or five generations of a family and knowing that history. I've attended my patients' weddings, funerals, graduation parties and those sorts of things.

"The last 38 years have been a good ride," she said. "This award is a great capstone as I look ahead to retirement."

Recommended Stories

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • How parents can help kids deal with back-to-school anxiety

    Anxiety may affect many more children than usual this fall. Cavan Images/Cavan Collection via Getty ImagesAs a child, I had a great deal of anxiety. If you’ve ever seen me speak in public, that might surprise you. But anxiety among children is extremely common and affects almost all children, to varying degrees. During pre-pandemic times, researchers noted that as many as 7% of children had a diagnosable anxiety disorder that disrupted their everyday functioning. In addition, 20% had a tendency

  • Singaporean man, 79, dies of COVID-19; unvaccinated with several conditions

    A 79-year-old Singaporean man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday (4 August), the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Dana White says UFC fighters won’t be forced to get COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Never gonna happen’

    "I would never tell another human being what to do with their body."

  • How different masks protect against Covid-19, and its delta and lambda variants

    Masks help prevent the spread of infection, both with the original Covid-19 virus, and the delta variant that is taking hold of the US, and other variants like the lambda variant and those that will inevitably arise. While mask mandates were lifted in some locations of the country months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reversed its masking recommendations even for the vaccinated. Its mask guidelines now recommend that people in areas with high transmission wear masks indoors while in public.

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’

  • Teddi Mellencamp's main COVID-19 symptom could be a sign of something more serious, an expert explains

    An expert weighs in on why Teddi Mellencamp's main symptom of COVID-19, vertigo, can be potentially serious.

  • The Latest: Europe agency suggests updating J&J shot label

    The European Medicines Agency has recommended updating the information label for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, saying it should include warnings that a rare immune condition, tinnitus and dizziness are possible side effects. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines.

  • South African study shows high COVID protection from J&J shot

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the co-head of a trial in the country said on Friday. The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated, joint lead investigator Glenda Gray told a media briefing. South Africa's health regulator approved the J&J shot in April, and it is being used in the national vaccine programme alongside Pfizer's.

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Some people are taking an anti-parasitic to treat COVID. Here’s why that’s a bad idea

    The drugs are flying off the shelves of farm supply stores and veterinary offices.

  • ‘Odds are high’ FDA will approve COVID vaccines for children under 12 during next school year

    This week the surgeon general announced that the ‘odds are high’ that The Food and Drug Administration would approve COVID-19 […] The post ‘Odds are high’ FDA will approve COVID vaccines for children under 12 during next school year appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Why experts say even vaccinated people need to mask up during a Delta surge

    As the Delta variant pushes COVID-19 infection rates higher across the country, experts say this is the wrong time to discourage universal masking.

  • CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

    CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.RELATED: If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study F

  • Delta variant: ‘This is a wake-up call for everyone in the country,’ emergency physician says

    With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Kathy Griffin says recovering from surgery while maintaining sobriety is ‘more than I expected’

    “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," the "My Life on the D-List" star shares.