A Doctor Explains What to Expect From Derrick Henry's Foot Surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Ellis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo credit: Wesley Hitt - Getty Images
Photo credit: Wesley Hitt - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

NFL star Derrick Henry sustained what is known as a "Jones fracture," a break on the outside of the foot, during the Tennessee Titans' winning game against the Indiana Colts on Sunday. He is expected to undergo surgery to treat his injury, leaving a big question mark over the rest of the season.

"I know that Derrick is going to work extremely hard to get back and help this football team," said Titans coach Mike Vrabel in a statement yesterday, adding that there is "absolutely a chance" that Henry might return to the field this season. As of right now, however, there is no clearly defined timeline on when the running back will be game-ready again.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. David Abbasi explains exactly what Henry's surgery will entail, and gives his professional opinion on what kind of recovery time fans should expect after the operation.

Abbasi predicts that Henry will receive an intramedullary screw on the inside of the damaged metatarsal, and walked through the orthopedic procedure. "We make sure the bone is aligned and then what we will do, with a minimally invasive approach, is shoot a guide wire onto the proximal aspect of the fifth metatarsal, and try to get it on the center portion of the bone," he says. "Once that pin is held in place by the bone, we take a drill and open a space for later placement of an intramedullary screw... That's going to be holding the inside of the bone rigid."

"The trouble with these Jones fractures is that sometimes micro motion can prevent healing," he continues, explaining that the fifth metatarsal in particular has a poor blood supply, a factor which necessitates surgery as a "more reliable" way to heal quickly.

Abbasi added that a recovery period of between six and eight weeks is to be expected before Henry can return to play. "Obviously the longer the timeline, the more the body will have a chance to heal after this injury," he says. "Before we allow a professional athlete to return to play we would want him to be asymptomatic, which means no pain over that foot."

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Derrick Henry isn't indestructible, but he's still built to defeat the NFL and can return to dominance

    Derrick Henry's foot injury puts his record-setting season on the back burner, but he can still be the most dominant rusher in the NFL.

  • Titans lose Derrick Henry to foot injury

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski examine the fantasy ramifications of Derrick Henry's possibly season-ending injury and the Titan's subsequent signing of Adrian Peterson.&nbsp; Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Proceed with Caution on these 5 Players

    Jennifer Eakins provides some fantasy starters who may not produce their usual numbers in Week 9. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Alabama basketball continues big day with commitment from Noah Clowney

    A big day for Alabama basketball just got even better as the Crimson Tide received a commitment from Noah Clowney

  • Bruce Arians now says Rob Gronkowski should not have played on Sunday

    After Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that tight end Rob Gronkowski “probably” should not have played. Arians took it a step farther on Monday night. Appearing on WFLA-TV, Arians was asked point-blank if Gronk should have played. “No,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We only planned on playing him in the [more]

  • Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

    Tennessee vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.

  • Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

    These guys could help out your rosters.

  • Fantasy Football: Trade Analyzer for Week 9

    In this week's edition of the Trade Analyzer, 4for4 examines the potential deals that can be made surrounding a trio of high-profile players.

  • Report: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who has been fully vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 'Is this really green?' The fight over solar farms in the Mojave Desert

    The Mojave Desert is prime real estate for carbon-cutting solar farms. Not all environmentalists are on board.

  • Chicago Blackhawks announce postponement of night honoring former player Marian Hossa

    The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday night that they will be postponing a celebration of former player Marián Hossa.

  • Is Patrick Mahomes injured?

    As we try to diagnose the problems with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s fair to raise any and all potential explanations. One possibility is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t 100 percent healthy. He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe just a few days after Super Bowl LV. He has said that [more]

  • Week 9 NFL power rankings: Cardinals' first loss means shuffling of top five teams, Rams taking over No. 1

    Von Miller's move, Derrick Henry's broken foot and the Packers' defeat of Arizona has produced quite the midseason shakeup.

  • U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandate

    The clock is counting down to a federally-imposed vaccine mandate for companies that do business with the government - and a small but vocal group of irate workers are pushing back against the order that they get the shot or get fired.A few dozen Boeing employees recently took to the picket line to express their frustration and their plan not to comply.More than 7,000 Boeing employees have applied for religious exemptions and about 1,000 are seeking medical exemptions, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, that amounts to some 6 percent of the planemaker's roughly 125,000 U.S. employees.The Biden administration has ordered any company that wants to keep getting federal contracts to have all contractor employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8th.That's putting some companies already hampered by a labor shortage in a tough spot.At aircraft companies Spirit AeroSystems and Textron, nearly half of their roughly 10,000 employees remain unvaccinated, according to a union official.And at defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, CEO Greg Hayes warned last week that he could lose "several thousand" employees because of the mandate.Many legal experts say vaccine mandates in the interest of public health are legal.Commerce Secretary Gina Raimando told CBS Face the Nation that the mandate is for the good of all workers."People want to work in a workplace where they feel safe. You see, you know, United Airlines, that was among the first to do the mandate. Their- you know, number of folks applying for jobs is through the roof. The best thing we can do to get people back to work is to make sure everybody is vaccinated."Companies, however, might be able to avoid mass firing by the December 8th deadline. Under government guidance published on Monday, companies will have flexibility on how to implement the mandate.In the meantime, some union officials are heading to court over the mandate and another brewing battle - this one over how companies decide which exemption requests are rejected.

  • Julian Edelman has an amazing name for his fantasy football team, even if the team is trash

    Julian Edelman needs some fantasy football coaching. He took to Twitter to ask for help.

  • With the Rams dealing for Von Miller, the Cowboys should be calling Denver next

    Los Angeles made an all-in trade Monday to chase the wide-open NFC title. Your move, Dallas.

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on COVID precautions: ‘You can’t live in a bubble’

    Ben Roethlisberger offers a reasonable response to COVID-19 protocols.

  • NFL rumors: Russell Wilson-Eagles trade buzz continues to build

    For the second straight week, trade buzz has the Eagles' offseason plans sounding more and more fascinating at the quarterback position. By Adam Hermann

  • Nixon Timepieces Get the Dancing Bears Treatment With Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Collection

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Dancing bears grace timepieces in Nixon’s new collaboration with the Grateful Dead. The collection, released today, features five […]

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. “I’m not going to get into any of our coaches’ or players’ vaccination status,” LaFleur said..