Doctor Who confirms timeslot for David Tennant's first special

Zoe McConnell and Alistair Heap - BBC

Doctor Who spoilers follow.

The BBC has confirmed the timeslot for Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special with David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

It was already reported that 'The Star Beast' will premiere on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and now the BBC has officially scheduled the episode for 6.30pm before the week's Strictly live show.

It will be followed the next Saturday (December 2) by 'Wild Blue Yonder', and then 'The Giggle' on Saturday, December 9 — all written by showrunner Russell T Davies (with a story credit for Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons on 'The Star Beast').

David Tennant returns as the 14th Doctor, as mysterious events in time and space draw him back together with former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

While there's still mystery surrounding the plots of all three specials, we know that Neil Patrick Harris will be playing the classic series villain The Toymaker and Miriam Margolyes will voice Beep The Meep.

The specials will feature Yasmin Finney as the mysterious Rose, as well as Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as UNIT boss Kate Stewart.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has also teased that the budgets of the 60th anniversary specials and beyond have all been increased due to Doctor Who's partnership with Disney.

"There's been a leap in budget. There is an increase in budget and that has allowed the lead two episodes to be more experimental," he said at the show's premiere.

"We all had to learn how to make the show on this budget. We're not allowed to talk about budgets - it's not a Star Wars budget. Nonetheless, it's more than most things I've made for the past 10 years added together. So actually learning how to do that, we're still learning."

Doctor Who returns for three 60th anniversary specials, beginning with 'The Star Beast' on November 25. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

