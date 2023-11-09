Doctor Bradley, player charged with 13 felonies, no longer with Nicholls men's basketball

Doctor Bradley has been removed from the Nicholls men's basketball roster and is no longer affiliated with the program, the university's Office of Communications confirmed to the Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet on Thursday.

As a member of the NMSU men's basketball team during last year's hazing scandal, Bradley was criminally charged with 13 felonies on Thursday morning, according to a report from the New Mexico Attorney General's office.

Bradley was the only one among three former New Mexico State players named in lawsuits by their teammates alleging hazing to still be playing college basketball in the 2023-24 season, although he did not play in the Colonels' season-opening loss at Tulane.

