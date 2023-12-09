Doctor Who airs surprise cameo by fan-favourite character

Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf - BBC

Doctor Who spoilers follow.

Doctor Who aired a surprise cameo from a fan-favourite character in tonight's (December 9) episode.

'The Giggle' was the final of the three specials to commemorate the sci-fi show's 60th anniversary, with the episode seeing The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) battle The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

BBC

Related: Doctor Who boss addresses Yasmin Finney's future as Rose Noble

The episode featured a cameo from a familiar face, with actress Lachele Carl reprising her long-standing role as Trinity Wells. The US newsreader featured in several episodes during showrunner Russell T Davies' first stint on the show between 2005 and 2010.

She also made appearances in spin-off shows Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, becoming one of the only characters to appear in all three series.

Trinity's latest appearance saw her thoughts influenced by the villainous Toymaker, with several fans remarking on the new arc.

"Trinity Wells yessss!!" wrote one fan on X, with another adding: "Not our Trinity Wells in her Fox News era!!! #DoctorWho".

Trinity Wells yessss!! pic.twitter.com/xDq4hl4fim — Doctor Who Poop (@DWPoop) December 9, 2023

Related: Doctor Who confirms classic episodes with 60th anniversary villain to be animated

'The Giggle' also featured Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Time Lord, with the Fifteenth Doctor teaming up with his previous incarnation in a surprising twist, which saw both Doctors exist at the same time.

"This is so much better than the normal regeneration, we still have him out there somewhere," said one fan of the scene, with another adding: "I think I liked that. That's because something audacious and mad happened with the regeneration and completely threw me! But I was happy with how everything ended and the potential for other adventures."

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

You Might Also Like