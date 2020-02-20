Doc's not expecting much from Capela

Let’s take a cruise through the Injury Report and see what’s happening while the NBA’s off weekend is leaving us all struggling to find something to watch on TV. I don’t recommend waiting on Clint Capela, while Stephen Curry is a very intriguing player to own down the stretch.

Clint Capela, the Hawks' new center, is still “weeks away” with his heel/plantar fasciitis injury, so make sure that Dewayne Dedmon is on your roster, if possible. I think Dedmon will go off the rest of the way and I’m not counting on Capela to do much of anything the rest of this season. The Hawks are going to take baby steps with Capela until next year, right?

Stephen Curry (left hand) is ready to roll after he’s re-evaluated on Feb. 28 and is going to play for the Warriors. Pick him up. I don’t know how many games he’ll actually play in and he could end up hosing fantasy players down the stretch. But he could also go crazy and lead your team to a win. Flip a coin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) should be ready to roll on Thursday, so make sure he’s in your lineup.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t practice on Wednesday and his wrist injury could end his season early. Naz Reid is the pickup and should be owned in all leagues until we find out what’s going to happen with KAT.

Deandre Ayton, Dario Saric and Aron Baynes all practiced Wednesday and seem likely to play on Friday. If you own Ayton, get him in your lineup.

Kris Dunn (right MCL sprain) is out for 4-6 weeks for the Bulls and Coby White looks like the big winner there. Pick up White and see what happens.

Jabari Parker (shoulder) is hoping to play for the Kings on Thursday. He’ll hurt Harrison Barnes at some point, but I’m not racing out to pick up Parker.

Al Horford will continue to come off the bench for the Sixers and is just a borderline own at this point. I love Big Al, but if you want to cut him, I’m not going to be mad at you.

Victor Oladipo has been cleared for unlimited minutes for the Pacers, but I’m still not convinced he will be a fantasy answer. The Pacers have a good thing going and don’t want Dipo to mess it up. Own him, but don’t go out of your way to get him.

Everyone seems to be fired up about the fact Otto Porter Jr. might be ready to come back from his foot injury on Thursday for the Bulls, but he’s been a mess all year. I’m not feeling him.

Justise Winslow remains out indefinitely with his back injury and I’m not holding him anywhere, despite the fact the Grizzlies are heavily invested in him.

Norman Powell (finger) is out indefinitely and Marc Gasol (hamstring) is day-to-day for the Raptors. I’m good with rostering Gasol, but I’m not touching Powell right now.

Luke Kennard (knee) is still “a ways away” from returning and I’m not feeling him at all. Pick someone else up. I have gotten more questions about Kennard than almost any other player in the league recently. Do me a favor … move on.

I’m super scared of Thomas Bryant and his stress reaction in his foot. No thank you, especially with all the centers in Washington.

DeMar DeRozan (back) is planning to play on Friday. That’s great news, but I still think that he and LaMarcus Aldridge are big shut-down candidates. We shall see. It all depends on whether or not the Spurs start winning some games, right?

Will Barton is hurt (knee) and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. I’ve moved on from Barton and if he’s out, it could help Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) down the stretch. As for MPJ, he made it though most of Wednesday’s practice, but I still am not all that fired up about MPJ. His minutes are going to be limited.

Now that Reggie Jackson is in L.A., look for Bruce Brown to run the point for the Pistons the rest of the way. I’m all in.

Keep an eye on Daniel Gafford with the Bulls going forward. He will take a hit once Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) is back, but he’s a serious late-season sleeper if WCJ continues to struggle with injuries. Cater Jr. isn’t expected to play on Thursday, so Gafford could make some noise if he’s able to go.

Cody Zeller (face) should be ready to go after the break and is worth a look in most leagues. Cody Martin is also a deep-league special and could start at small forward for the Hornets going forward. Keep a close eye on both of them.

John Beilein will be reassigned after being ousted as the Cavaliers coach. I’m not sure that there’s any fantasy impact here, but I still think Larry Nance Jr. is about to go off.

Alex Len won’t play on Thursday against the Grizzlies so Nemanja Bjelica may be the center of choice for the Kings in that one. With Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes both out indefinitely for the Kings, hang onto Bjelica as tight as you can.