Dock teams points for Klopp-like behaviour – referees group

Jurgen Klopp

A leading referees group have called for points deductions to be urgently introduced in professional football as a deterrent to managers like Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp who angrily confront match officials.

Klopp was handed a one-match suspension and fined £30,000 earlier this season after being sent to the stands for furiously berating fourth official Gary Beswick but still ran to confront fourth official John Brooks following Liverpool’s winner against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, injuring his hamstring in the process.

He then claimed after the game that referee Paul Tierney has something “against” Liverpool and suggested that the official had said something to him that was “not OK”.

"We have our history with Tierney, I really don't know what he has against us," Klopp said.

The Football Association is investigating his post-match comments and is also awaiting Tierney’s official report after the referee only showed Klopp a yellow card for his aggressive conduct towards Brooks.

The moment that referee Paul Tierney said something that upset Jurgen Klopp... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qjsmVS6CHT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

The PGMOL referees’ body have “strongly refuted” suggestions of “improper” conduct by Tierney and Ref Support UK, a charity which represents referees at all levels, now want the potential sanctions for confronting or abusing match officials at any level of the game to include points deductions.

“I’m a Liveprool fan, born and bred in Anfield, and I’m embarrassed by it,” said Martin Cassidy, the chief executive of Ref Support UK. “Do you think Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley didn't have the same passion? They never behaved like that so why is he allowed to?"

“The last time when Klopp got charged – the panel fined him £30,000 and there was a one match touchline ban. What happens now? They give him another ban? A higher monetary fine?"

“It was instinctive of him to do it. It’s clear that fines and one match bans do not stop it. The only thing that I can see that would address this quickly is to say, 'We are going to bring in a points deduction for regular offenders'."

“I can’t see a stronger deterrent. Imagine if Liverpool didn’t qualify for the Champions League because they were deducted points because of the behaviour of their manager?"

"Think of the message that would show across the world. I know a points deduction will seriously address the situation. Instead you are firing a pea-shooter with these fines that mean nothing.”

Asked if he would like Liverpool to receive a points deduction in relation to Sunday’s game, Cassidy said: “I would like to see a points deduction, or at least look at it and they [the FA] refuse to do it."

"I’m a Liverpool fan but we have to stand back as an organisation and I have to reflect the members’ view on this.”

Cassidy is adamant that the example set by managers like Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta in their interactions with officials has a direct impact on the behaviours that referees – who are often children – encounter away from the cameras in grassroots games.

“We hear it at all levels: ‘Klopp got away with it’,” said Cassidy. “We hear it all the time. We see it [imitation] with goal celebrations, we see it with positive behaviour. Only a fool would say that they negative behaviours are not copied."

“The FA can deduct points for betting for instance, or financial irregularities, but they don't for disgraceful behaviour. I don't get it. Not all managers but certainly a majority seem to think they can just do what they want.”

Cassidy also wants the League Managers’ Association to get involved directly with their members and introduce a Code of Conduct. “People need to step up – they have stayed silent for too long,” he said.

"The behaviour of some managers on the touchline is disgraceful and has been for decades yet the LMA appear to say and do nothing to address the problem. They never publicly condemn such behaviour.”

Richard Bevan, the LMA chief executive, did reply to a letter from Cassidy earlier this season in which he said that the organisation was committed to “working towards a football culture, at both grassroots and professional level, that is forward-thinking, welcoming and embracing of anyone that wants to play, watch, coach or officiate.”

He also said that “extremely important issues relating to the behaviour of all participants in the game, including technical area behaviour, mass confrontations and surrounding of officials” were discussed and analysed on a regular basis.