Docherty on 'overwhelming' nomination, Cameron interest & pitch upgrade

Tyrone Smith - BBC Scotland
·1 min read

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media prior to Saturday's Premiership visit of St Mirren.

Here are the key lines:

  • On being nominated for the PFA manager of the year, Docherty says it is "overwhelming" and "to get recognition from your peers is a massive thing for me".

  • Docherty is also "thrilled" for Lyall Cameron, who has been nominated for PFA young player of year.

  • When asked if the progress of Cameron, who is available for the weekend, could interest other clubs, Docherty adds: "If you are doing well you are going to attract suitors".

  • Docherty says Saturday’s game with St Mirren is "huge" for both clubs but adds that "nothing will be decided" in the battle for the one remaining European spot.

  • On plans to upgrade the Dens Park pitch this summer, Docherty says he's "greatly relieved to hear that we will be playing on a really good surface next year and it is something that will help our playing style".

  • With Cameron returning, Joe Shaughnessy is Docherty's only major absentee.