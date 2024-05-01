Docherty on 'overwhelming' nomination, Cameron interest & pitch upgrade
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media prior to Saturday's Premiership visit of St Mirren.
Here are the key lines:
On being nominated for the PFA manager of the year, Docherty says it is "overwhelming" and "to get recognition from your peers is a massive thing for me".
Docherty is also "thrilled" for Lyall Cameron, who has been nominated for PFA young player of year.
When asked if the progress of Cameron, who is available for the weekend, could interest other clubs, Docherty adds: "If you are doing well you are going to attract suitors".
Docherty says Saturday’s game with St Mirren is "huge" for both clubs but adds that "nothing will be decided" in the battle for the one remaining European spot.
On plans to upgrade the Dens Park pitch this summer, Docherty says he's "greatly relieved to hear that we will be playing on a really good surface next year and it is something that will help our playing style".
With Cameron returning, Joe Shaughnessy is Docherty's only major absentee.