Docherty not throwing in the towel on Euro bid

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has vowed no one at the club has given up on their hopes of securing European football.

Last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to St Mirren leaves the Dark Blues five points adrift of the Paisley men, who occupy the coveted fifth spot with three matches remaining.

But Docherty, whose side travel to Hearts on Saturday, insists they will continue to give it their all.

"There are nine points to play for. Yes, we have put ourselves in a position with the European situation that it is going to be difficult, but I can guarantee you nobody at this club has given that up," he said.

"All we can do is face the game in front of us, which is Hearts at Tynecastle, and if we pick up three points there the picture might change.

"It is important you realise the achievements, the objectives that were set that we have achieved already this season.

"I don’t think anybody at the start of the season, with having to assemble staff and players, would have given us any credit in terms of that we would make top six, but we did that.

"So it is now games that we need to try and make a good account of ourselves. As much as last week was disappointing, we have got an opportunity to overcome that and this group, what they have shown all season, is real resilience to redress any poor results or poor performances."