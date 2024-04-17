'Docherty must surely be in running for manager of year'

[BBC]

From the outside looking in, Dundee have already vastly overachieved this season - which is huge testament to manager Tony Docherty and the squad he has assembled.

From the start of the campaign they have maintained the mantra that their prime objective was Premiership survival.

To say they have exceeded expectations is an almighty understatement.

A goalless draw at Pittodrie at the weekend secure Dundee's place in the top six, a wonderful achievement for a club that was plying its trade in the second tier last term.

Is the pressure now off? Perhaps, but there is no danger anyone in that dressing room will be taking it easy.

This is a determined group who are evidently hungry for success, and they will keep their foot firmly on the gas over the next six games as they now eye getting in to the top five, something that could well yield European football - and that would be the cherry on top of the Dark Blues cake.

Tonight they play Rangers, a team that are travelling to Dens Park with no margin for error in the title race. Dundee will be in high spirits and confident they can do what Ross County did at the weekend - upset the Ibrox side.

It is getting to the time year where the prizes and accolades start getting handed out.

Docherty must surely be in the running for manager of the year. For him to even be mentioned is not bad for a man who has been a revelation in his first season as a manager.