Docherty on laser focus, top-six hopes and improved Aberdeen

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to Aberdeen, where a win would secure their top six status.

Here is what he had to say:

Refused to get involved in any of the fallout from the controversial postponement of their game against Rangers last midweek, instead preferring the highlight the "laser focus" his side have on Saturday’s game.

Full of praise for his players and their charge for the top six, saying: "we have put ourselves in a position where it is down to us now".

Disagreed with the notion that it would be a disappointment if his side missing out on the top six, saying his squad deserve credit for even being in the conversation as a newly-promoted side.