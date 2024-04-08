Docherty 'humbled' by manager of month award

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been named as Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March.

The Dark Blues took seven points from their three league games, as they drew to Kilmarnock before beating Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

“It feels very humbling and I am very grateful to receive this award," Docherty said.

"Although this has been awarded to me, I would attribute this award to the hard-working coaching staff that I’ve got here at the club.

"They work hard every day to allow me to manage the way I want to manage and I am thankful to all of them for their help.

"It’s also extremely important to highlight the players. March started just after we had lost heavily to Celtic away from home but I said we wouldn’t be defined by that result and that what we needed was a reaction and the players reacted brilliantly in March.

"It’s a great testament to the players for the resilience they have shown and the performances they have put in.

"I also want to say thank you to Gordan Strachan for his technical support and John Nelms for his support as well.”