Docherty hopes for loan returns

Tony Docherty hopes some of his loan signings from last season will return to Dens Park next term.

The Dundee manager welcomed 11 temporary signings as his side finished sixth, picking up players such as Owen Beck, Amadou Bakayoko and Malachi Boateng.

While the recruitment strategy was criticised by some, Docherty insists he has a new plan as he gets to work on rebuilding the squad.

"I had 11 loans this year, they'll go back," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"The process starts all over again. We're formulating a plan. I was in a recruitment meeting just yesterday, .

"On holiday I was on the phone, you're watching players constantly.

"I had to do that last year because first year, you know what you're looking for. I've lived in Dundee for a while, I had a pulse of the city. I knew what the support wanted to see.

"That was the biggest achievement. When you start with loan players, some of them we will try to keep.

"That's the strategy behind that, they've enjoyed it. Some of them have gone back to their parent clubs because they've done that well, Owen Beck is an example."