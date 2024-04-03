Docherty on flares, consistency & Motherwell

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell on Saturday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

Young Dundee fan Levi Rennie, who was struck by a flare during last weekend's game at McDiarmid Park, spent the day with the club; Docherty condemned the use of pyrotechnics. "I don’t think there’s a place for it. They don’t belong in stadiums."

Praised the levels of consistency Dundee have shown recently, and says his players are "a brilliant group to work with".

Thinks they found a different way to win against St Johnstone. “We really worked hard and showed a togetherness to get over the line”.

Won’t sit and reflect on the season until it’s finished, but made a point of praising the Dens Park crowd and how the home fans lift the players.

Says they have to be at their “absolute best” to beat Motherwell, having had two tough games against them already this season.

Team news: Curtis Main is getting closer as is Josh Mulligan. There are no new injury worries.