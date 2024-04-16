Docherty on European aim, weather forecasters and Pineda return
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media ahead of Rangers' visit on Wednesday evening.
Here are the key points:
He takes real "satisfaction" and "pride" in taking Dundee to top six in their first season back in the top flight, but says the players deserve all the credit for "executing the plan".
The target now "has to be" getting into the top five, which would yield European football providing Aberdeen don't win the Scottish Cup.
The players are "buzzing" that Dens Park passed a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning, with Docherty talking up the connection between the squad and the home support this term.
He would "like to think" they have seen the end of pitch controversies this season. Adds "we've all become weather forecasters" in recent weeks and more focus has come from the media.
Diego Pineda has returned to training, meaning Liverpool loanee Owen Beck is the only absentee for Wednesday's game.