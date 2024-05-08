Docherty on Dundee resilience, slim Euro hopes & savvy recruitment
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to play Hearts.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Last weekend’s defeat to St Mirren was "a sore one" but Docherty highlighted the "resilience" his side have shown this season to bounce back from disappointing results.
On their now slender chances of finishing fifth and securing European football: "Nobody at this club has given up on that."
He is expecting a difficult game at Hearts but has "a highly motivated team going down to Tynecastle".
Joe Shaughnessy had knee surgery on Monday and it was a "success".
Docherty wouldn’t be drawn on any transfer speculation, but says they have had two good transfer windows since he came to the club and he is aiming for that to continue this summer.
Having done so well to finish in the top six this season, Docherty says "I think when you set that kind of bar you want to maintain that."
There are no fresh injuries.