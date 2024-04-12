Docherty doesn't believe bottom-half finish would be disappointment

Tony Docherty has shot down the suggestion that his Dundee side missing out on the top six would be a disappointment.

A win over Aberdeen on Saturday would secure a top-half finish for the Dens Park side in their first season back in the top flight.

When asked whether dropping out of their current position would be a let-down, he said: "I disagree with that, because as the newly-promoted team, to be even sitting having this interview with you just now and be in the position we are in now, I think the players deserve great credit for that.

"I know them as a group, they continually push themselves on a daily basis never mind a weekly, match basis.

"I think credit to them, testament to them to put themselves in the position they are in just now and let's see if we can go one further.

"We are a win away from that [top six] and it is advantage us because it is in our hands.

"I need to give them great praise for that. From our point of view, I want to see them sprinting across that finish line because they have got themselves in a position now where it is down to us."