'Docherty can build team around Cameron & McCowan'

[BBC]

As they continue to digest what was a fine Premiership campaign for their side, Dundee fans will now be turning their attention to next season.

A big part of that will be wondering what kind of business manager Tony Docherty does during the summer transfer window.

From the outside looking in, there was so much to like about how his side have performed over the last 12 months.

But the bar has been raised, and so have expectations.

With that in mind, Docherty will be looking to mould a squad capable of building on the solid foundations that have now been laid.

With the likes of Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron - two of their talismanic players of late - under contract, both will be sticking around unless someone makes the club an offer they simply cannot refuse.

On the basis they remain at Dens Park, they are two key performers a successful team can be shaped around.

Having relied so heavily on the loan market last season, there is a lot of work to be done on the recruitment front and it will be fascinating to see the type of players brought in.

The loanees did well for Dundee last time out, but star turns like Liverpool’s Owen Beck are hard to come by - although if Docherty can unearth a few more gems like that, you have to imagine there will be plenty more good times to enjoy next season.