Docherty aims to 'progress the club further' after signing new deal

Tony Docherty has signed a new contract after steering Dundee to a sixth-place finish in his first season as a manager.

The 53-year-old former St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock assistant was nominated for Premiership manager of the year following the Dark Blues' successful return to the top flight.

The length of Docherty's new agreement has not been disclosed, but BBC Scotland understands it is a rolling contract with no end date.

Docherty says he is "humbled" at being asked to sign fresh terms and has had "great support" from the hierarchy.

He added: "I’m delighted that I’ve got the opportunity to work at such a brilliant club and I want to progress the club further.

"I am really excited with the direction the club is going in. Everybody at the club is on the same page, we all want to improve and develop and be better than we were before.

"To the Dundee supporters, I would like to thank them all for all the support they have given me and the players since I’ve been manager.

"They were such an important part of what we achieved last season, but I believe it’s just the start of things."