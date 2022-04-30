Doc Rivers on why Joel Embiid was playing so late in a blowout: The Raptors had all their guys in

NBA Central: Doc Rivers defends his decision to have Joel Embiid in late during a blowout “The other team had all their guys in” (🎥 @Tom Moore ) pic.twitter.com/Y2Cluo0eeJ

Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ path forward:

“This team has a great belief system. We’ve had a lot of stuff thrown at us this year with guys out. This team will be ready when we get to Miami.” – 3:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:00 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers was asked about Joel Embiid being in the game when he was injured in Game 6 after practice today. pic.twitter.com/expVSACVNl – 2:06 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Doc Rivers claims the Sixers “made our/their run in the final minute” before Embiid injury. They led Toronto by a minimum of 24pts in final nine minutes of the game. – 1:53 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I think James has no issues being asked to score (more)’ pic.twitter.com/k15DI4j1Mj – 1:52 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Sixers will play “center by committee” w/o Joel Embiid, that they “may need all four” backup center options.

He expects Tobias Harris to spend time on Lowry, Butler, Adebayo throughout the series, sees Harris as possibly another five option vs. small lineups. – 1:49 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Asked #Sixers coach Doc Rivers of he’d hesitate to use rookie big man Charles Bassey, who missed #Raptors series with shoulder injury, vs the #Heat: ‘We may need all four guys (centers).’ Says he’ll consider all options, including going small. – 1:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Philadelphia will rock with a center by committee with Joel Embiid’s injury #Sixers – 1:43 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We’re going to have more of a James-dominated offense.’ – 1:41 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Joel Embiid was playing with 4 minutes left in Game 6 vs #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/QpC3SuAFCn – 1:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers were in a bind with Joel Embiid. His injury makes their trajectory more unclear than ever. inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris on the Joel Embiid injury: “Obviously, tough news to take…for us, it’s a next man mentality.” #Sixers – 1:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A few notes from Butler —

He says he’s confident his knee will hold up and he’ll be ready for Game 1. He said he feels bad for Embiid and would have liked the chance to play against him. He also said Embiid would have his vote for MVP. – 12:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says sense of urgency likely raised for 76ers with Embiid sidelined. – 12:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra on The Embiid situation says the focus will be on Game 1. So the no-Embiid plan. – 12:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a massive hole heading into second-round series against the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/6ZzPq56E9R – 12:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

My second round series predictions:

Celtics in 5 (read more here for why: celticsblog.com/2022/4/29/2304…)

Heat in 5 if Embiid can’t play/isn’t himself. Heat in 7 if Embiid can go normally

Warriors in 6. Grizzlies are a year away from more.

Suns in 7. I want a Game 7. Suns are great! – 11:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers hopeful Joel Embiid could return for part of Heat series, but no timeline yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/30/76e… – 10:01 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Embiid out indefinitely, making Heat clear favorites in 2nd round. Latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Tough break for Joel Embiid #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:20 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

On the shared history of Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam: espn.com/espn/feature/s…

And @jefffogle on the impact of Embiid’s injury on the 76ers:

truehoop.com/p/impact-of-jo… – 8:13 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Joel Embiid’s injury leaves the #Sixers with a huge hole heading into 2nd-round series vs. #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn pic.twitter.com/4b43DxglWU – 8:00 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Playoffs 2022:

76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely with fractured orbital bone and mild concussion nj.com/sports/2022/04… – 12:24 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about how the Sixers might adjust in their series against the Miami Heat with Joel Embiid sidelined by an orbital fracture and a concussion: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 12:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s impossible not to feel for Joel Embiid. He said repeatedly how (understandably) proud he was of being able to shed the questions about durability this season. Now, in the span of a week, he’s had two complete fluke injuries derail his playoffs after an MVP-caliber season. – 12:11 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task on their hands, as they will begin the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat without Joel Embiid. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:09 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Feel awful for Embiid – 12:02 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

No NBA games tomorrow and no 7th games needed in first round. Sunday’s schedule: Game 1 of Boston-Milwaukee at 1 p.m., Game 1 of Memphis-Golden State at 3:30, both on ABC. And Heat starts against Embiid-less 76ers at 7:30 Monday at FTX Arena on TNT. – 11:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The 76ers posted a 6-8 record without Joel Embiid in the regular season. – 11:11 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think he broke my face. I’m serious I think he might have broke my face. But it’s all good, it’s the playoffs.”

-Joel Embiid post game. Torn thumb, broken face, concussion. It’s gonna take a medical staff to limit this guy. pic.twitter.com/IKDsmVoQ6A – 10:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Phillies got no-hit an hour after the news of Joel Embiid being hurt. Wow. – 10:33 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Roller coaster Friday in philly sports:

Eagles draft C in 2nd rd 😕

Flyers season ends🥳

Embiid orbital fracture 🥺

Eagles draft LB in 3rd rd 😃

Phillies get no-hit 😡 – 10:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The latest on Joel Embiid. apnews.com/article/joel-e… – 10:28 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

The thing I was looking forward to most in MIA-PHI was what happened when Adebayo switched screens, leaving a guard on Embiid.

(Or to see if Adebayo switched fewer screens so he could stay w/ Embiid.) Alas… – 10:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Embiid injury objectively sucks. – 10:14 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story: It’s unclear how long Joel Embiid will be sidelined by an orbital fracture and mild concussion, but he’ll miss at least the start of the conference semifinals vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn #76ers pic.twitter.com/wUfly7wpk8 – 10:05 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Quick story:

* What little we know about Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture

* Comparing it to his 2018 injury, and why this might (MIGHT) be a shorter recovery timeline

* The play where it happened.

https://t.co/NXG353jzqe pic.twitter.com/kLkbi0jEYv – 9:55 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face.

“Siakam fucked him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.”

The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks – 9:47 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

“Doc, why was Embiid still in the game up 30pts late in the fourth quarter?” – 9:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Believe this is Joel Embiid’s third time with an orbital fracture. One in college, one from a dribble hand off with Markelle Fultz in 2018. Now this one from Siakam. Pretty sure the first couple were left side. Wonder if he still has the same mask Justice Winslow stomped on. – 9:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

When Embiid broke his left orbital bone in 2018, it was three weeks and 10 games. This sucks. – 9:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers orbital bone fracture, concussion, listed as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/76e… – 9:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid returned from a similar orbital injury during the 2018 playoffs to close out the Heat. – 9:28 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Embiid out for Game 1 against Heat and out indefinitely. And lots of other Heat-76ers things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Hate seeing that Embiid is seriously hurt. Yesterday’s tweet was a bad tweet in the heat of the moment, regret it. – 9:22 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My reaction to the Joel Embiid news: This SUCKS pic.twitter.com/bINfBlAM14 – 9:21 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Raptors announcers/fans cheering Embiid’s injury is really fucked up. – 9:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Still working through all the details, but early indication I have been given is that Embiid’s injury does not require surgery at this time. Whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 9:14 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

I fractured my face once, top-edging a slog sweep into it (last attacking shot I ever played), and I can assure you it hurts like all hell. But at least it was only once. Embiid by contrast could wear a vault door on his face, yet if he gets hit on the fracture again, it’s over. – 9:14 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Joel Embiid: Orbital fractures have a decent amount of variability due to multiple factors including the bones involved, possible displacement, size of the actual fx, & any soft tissue or eye damage. Surgery may be warranted if the damage is severe & a bone has displaced. 1/3 – 9:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If you are celebrating the Joel Embiid injury, you’re gross. Unfollow and re-think what kind of person you want to be. – 9:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Of all of the postseason injuries to key players Doc Rivers has had to endure since the 2008 championship, this one is the most regrettable – 9:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

You really gotta feel for Joel Embiid. The guy works his ass off every year to ensure that he keeps his body right and stays healthy and then the most random injury happens to him. It’s just real unfortunate. – 9:07 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Is this an option for Embiid? pic.twitter.com/KsTbO0C3zQ – 9:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid to miss at least opener vs. Heat with orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA short: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid to miss start of #Heat series with orbital fracture, concussion: https://t.co/JLEyPqJMZO #76ers pic.twitter.com/aalKnqmFfU – 8:59 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?

Doc: DID YOU SEE THAT HORSESHIT ORLANDO TEAM I COACHED TO THE PLAYOFFS 20 YRS AGO? – 8:58 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play

pic.twitter.com/pNeSmxkHvX – 8:56 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Let the Doc bashing begin for having Embiid in the game up 29 with four to play – 8:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The injury to Joel Embiid happened when the Sixers were up 29 points with 4 minutes left in the game… pic.twitter.com/EVbtn52ZnE – 8:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.

Embiid was hit in the face by an inadvertent Pascal Siakam elbow late in Philadelphia’s blowout win over Toronto in Game 6 last night. – 8:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now

They’re going small

Dedmon may get some time off – 8:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in last night’s win over the Raptors. He will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team says. Game 1 at Miami is Monday. – 8:46 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Per the Sixers: Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game. He’s out and “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 8:46 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per Sixers official. – 8:45 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official – 8:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s win. He is out, with updates to be provided “as appropriate” – 8:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate. #Sixers – 8:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Damn Embiid is taking a beating. – 8:43 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. – 8:43 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.

How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.

How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.

How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…

amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 3:08 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

What did Precious Achiuwa learn from guarding Joel Embiid over 6 games? “I learned that it’s tough to guard guys like that.” – 3:01 PM

Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 30, 2022

Noah Levick: Tobias Harris said Joel Embiid was upset about his injuries but is in “good spirits” overall. Harris said he expects the Sixers to feature more pick-and-rolls without Embiid, and that ball movement remains key. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / April 30, 2022

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid, “I feel bad for my guy.” Says he hopes Embiid can get back for the series. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 30, 2022