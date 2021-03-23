Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr, other NBA coaches call to encourage Stephen Silas

After going viral for his visibly distraught reaction to Sunday’s loss, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he quickly received numerous calls of encouragement from members of the NBA coaching fraternity. Houston entered Monday with 20 straight losses, which is among the 10 worst losing streaks in league history.

Those to reach out to Silas included both personal mentors and head coaches with championship experience, such as Doc Rivers with the Philadelphia 76ers and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors.

In pregame comments before Monday night’s game versus Toronto, Silas explained what the past day has been like, for him:

The thing that’s been really cool over the last 24 hours is I’ve heard from Doc Rivers telling me about his 18-game losing streak one year, and then winning the championship the following year. I heard from Don Nelson, who said he had those moments and those times, and those long losing streaks he went through. And he’s the winningest coach in NBA history. I had calls from Steve Kerr, Luke Walton, all of these guys. Not to mention all these assistant coaches and mentors of mine. Doug Collins. I don’t really know Doug Collins that well. He started his career off 3-13 and fought through. And he’s Doug Collins, one of the best coaches in NBA history. To have the NBA community kind of rally behind, whether it was my press conference post game or the fact we’re going through all this turmoil and stuff really makes me proud to be part of the NBA. It’s so gratifying to have those kinds of people in my life to help me through, and lift me up.

Silas has known some of those coaches since his childhood, considering that his father, Paul Silas, was a longtime NBA coach.

When Silas took the Houston job in October 2020, the franchise had recent MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook as its centerpieces. Both were under contract for multiple years moving forward, as well.

Nonetheless, each found a way to force their way out of town, and the franchise has since been pushed into a rebuilding cycle — which Silas didn’t know was coming (at least not this soon) when he took the job. A serious ankle injury to Christian Wood, who has easily been the biggest bright spot for the Rockets this season, also didn’t help matters. It’s clearly a lot for a young, first-time NBA head coach to take in.

But with time, better health, and roster additions via trade, free agency, and/or the draft, the Rockets remain confident that Silas will be able to lead a turnaround. Others around the NBA are, as well.

