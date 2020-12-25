Doc Rivers, Stephen A. Smith debate Ben Simmons’ lack of a jump shot

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of beginning a brand new season under a new coach with a new system and a new supporting cast around their star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The team believes that the new cast of shooters will help the offense flow much better.

There are a few lingering issues that the Sixers do have to figure out and one of them is Simmons and his lack of a jump shot. Coach Doc Rivers said in the past that he is not concerned about whether Simmons takes a 3-pointer or not, but in a league so predicated on shooting at the moment, it is an issue that continues to be brought up.

Rivers joined ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Friday to discuss those comments as Smith was shocked to hear that Rivers is not concerned about him shooting and they had a little debate:

Stephen A.: You said something recently that I thought was blasphemous. I think that Ben Simmons, is elite this dude is a jump shot away from being LeBron James 2.0 that’s how gifted I think he is. But not only is he not perceived as being a shooter, he doesn’t even attempt to shoot, and Doc Rivers was quoted as saying that’s not that important. First of all is that was that quote accurate than just say that, and if so, why on earth would you say that? Doc: Because I really believe that. It is important in the long run, let’s be honest, but I want Ben Simmons to play free. I don’t want him to play thinking about shooting a jump shot. I want him to play downhill, get in the paint, make plays, get to the free throw line, something that no one’s ever told them like get to the line as much as possible 10 times a game if you can get there. Then your shot will come, but don’t go into game don’t drive to the arena thinking about ‘man I need to make a three tonight’. No you don’t, you need to play. I asked him a simple question Stephen I’ll ask you if we averaged 120 points this year, do you care where they’re from? Or do you care that we are efficient in doing it? That’s what I’m trying to tell Ben. I think, naturally, those shots will come. He works on them every day. But I don’t want to walk into the game thinking about shooting the jump shot.

At the end of the day, as long as Rivers knows that Simmons will have to shoot at some point, that is the important part. As the season continues on and as the team gets closer to the playoffs, he will have shown something in that part of his game.

