Doc Rivers, Seth Curry discuss comfortability within Sixers offense

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks for one reason and one reason, only. To shoot the basketball from deep at a high clip and provide spacing for the star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to go to work.

On Thursday, he did just that as he shot 5-for-7 from deep on his way to 21 points for the game in a 116-92 win over the Orlando Magic on the road. Curry is a guy who is looking to find his role within the offense and there have been a few nights where it looks like he’s hesitating.

He did not do so on Thursday.

“The game the other night, it was like he was an old car that needed to be warmed up first before he got going,” laughed coach Doc Rivers. “Tonight, you can see he was engaged early. That’s important for him to start games like that and it was nice to see.”

The important part for Curry right now is finding his role within the offense. The team is now only five games into the season and the sharpshooter out of Duke is working on how to play with such unique stars as Simmons and Embiid.

“I’m comfortable and getting better every day,” Curry said. “Knowing my spots, knowing how to hunt shots within the offense, and playing off guys. I think I’m general, Ben is doing a better job game by game of directing our offense and coach is putting us in simpler actions so we can play off instinct and get our spacing right.”

The same shots Curry was passing up against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, he was taking on Thursday in Orlando and he was knocking them down with regularity. Those are the shots he will continue to get in this offense due to the attention that the stars attract.

“If I can find those shots, I think I’m gonna shoot a high percentage,” said Curry with a smile. “Just earlier in the season, it’s all about where the shots are coming from.”

The Sixers will now come home on Saturday and host the Charlotte Hornets as they continue to work out the kinks as a group.

