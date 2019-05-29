Doc Rivers says Raptors' Kawhi Leonard is 'most like' Michael Jordan originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry is the current favorite to be named NBA Finals MVP. Toronto's Kawhi Leonard isn't far behind him.

On Tuesday, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was highly complimentary of both superstars.

After explaining how Curry is still underrated on ESPN's "SportsCenter Special: NBA Finals Preview" Tuesday night, the conversation turned to Leonard, at which time Rivers made a very lofty comparison.

"Kawhi is the most like Jordan we've seen."



"He is the most like (Michael) Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said of Leonard. "... Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he's the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game, if you beat him to the spot he bumps you off and then you add his three-point shooting."

Jordan was part of two separate three-peats. Leonard has already prevented one, having spoiled Miami's hopes in 2014.

If he were to do it again against the Warriors, that would only strengthen Rivers' argument.