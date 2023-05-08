Doc Rivers rips refs for Jayson Tatum no-call in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite pulling off an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers wasn't a happy camper.

After his team's crucial Game 4 victory, Rivers criticized the officials for a no-call on Jayson Tatum's go-ahead 3-pointer in OT. Tatum pushed Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey back with his right arm to give himself space for the shot.

“Jayson Tatum’s three was awful that that wasn’t called,” Rivers said after the game. "It was a push-off. And the reason that it bugged me was because at the end of the game, there was these touch fouls. Jayson Tatum has a 360 foul. Marcus Smart and (P.J. Tucker) gets tangled up. Touch foul. ...

“I know it’s a big play, and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding, but that could’ve decided the game."

"Jayson Tatum's three was awful that that wasn't called. Awful ... Did you think it was a push off? It was a push off!"



Doc Rivers couldn't believe Tatum wasn't called for a foul on this play. pic.twitter.com/QYZ16zC552 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2023

It didn't end up mattering as James Harden (42 points) played the hero for Philly. The former NBA MVP drilled the game-winner with 20 seconds left in OT to even the series at 2-2.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

SERIES TIED AT 2-2.#PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/FVG2pYJ9CC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

Still, Rivers is correct in noting the no-call could have been catastrophic for the Sixers' playoff chances. But much to the chagrin of Celtics fans, Philadelphia's much-needed win guarantees a Game 6 will be played at Wells Fargo Center.

A critical Game 5 at TD Garden will be played Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to get ready for the action with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m.