Doc Rivers recalls Tommy Heinsohn's blunt message after loss to 76ers

Every Boston Celtics win meant the world to Tommy Heinsohn, but few were sweeter than victories over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The C's-Sixers rivalry has been a lopsided one. The Eastern Conference foes have faced off in 21 playoff series with Boston winning 14 of them. Heinsohn witnessed almost all of those showdowns as a Celtics player, coach, or broadcaster.

After decades of dominance over Philadelphia, any loss to the so-called rivals was unacceptable in Heinsohn's eyes. Before Tuesday's Celtics-76ers matchup, Doc Rivers recalled what the late C's great told him after losing to Philly early in his tenure as Boston's head coach.

"It might've been my first year coaching in Boston or second year. We were average. But we lost to Philly one game," Rivers said. "We get in the car and he says, 'Don't ever lose a Philly again.' And he had never said anything like that. And for me, I was new to it. It wasn't a rivalry for me at the time. And so I kind of got the message that these two cities like beating each other."

The Celtics have made Heinsohn proud this season. They enter Tuesday's game with a chance to sweep the season series, 4-0. They've all but locked up the No. 2 seed over the 76ers, who trail them by three games in the East standings with four games remaining.

Boston will be without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams for the matchup, meaning it will lean heavily on superstar Jayson Tatum. We can also expect the 2023 Tommy Award winner, Malcolm Brogdon, to play a significant role.