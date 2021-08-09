Doc Rivers reacts to the new additions Sixers made to their roster

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been too active in free agency, opting for smaller moves to help the team in the big picture.

Philadelphia brought back Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green on team-friendly deals. The Sixers added Jaden Springer through the draft and signed Andre Drummond and Georges Niang. Those new additions could help the team’s stars get the job done in the playoffs.

As the team gets set for summer league in Las Vegas on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, coach Doc Rivers joined NBATV’s Rebecca Haarlow for an in-game interview, and he was asked about the team’s new additions.

Rivers on Springer and his possible role:

It’s just so early. I’m just happy to get him. I thought we were lucky that we can get him in the draft, we got him. His family history, me and his dad. I’ve known his dad for a long time. We were in the McDonald’s All-American team together, so, yeah, it’s a lot of players at that position, but, listen, it’s a competition. That’s for sure.

Then, Rivers was asked about Drummond and what he can bring behind Joel Embiid:

I think it’s a great place for him. Obviously, I’m biased, but having him and Joel, just think of that. Joel goes off the floor, Drummond comes on the floor. We’re gonna be protective of Joel so in the games Joel misses, we’re gonna have Andre Drummond starting in those games. That’s gonna make us all feel good all the time.

Finally, Haarlow asked Rivers about the addition of Niang who can be a good 3-point shooter off the bench:

More character, veteran toughness, a shooter. We have the star power, it now is gonna come down on the fringe guys that we can bring in that are gonna fit in and play their roles, and Niang is one of those guys.

The Sixers already have the star power in Embiid and — possibly — Ben Simmons heading into the 2021-22 season. Now, they need to find the right role players to move forward. Rivers and the rest of the team believe they have done so with this free agency class.

