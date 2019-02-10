Doc Rivers ran into Rajon Rondo at Boston hotel after Laker's game-winner originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A pair of Los Angeles transplants apparently had a serendipitous reunion in Boston on Thursday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo buried his former team with a buzzer-beater at TD Garden, he headed back to the team hotel -- where his former coach, Doc Rivers, had just arrived ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers' game versus the Celtics on Saturday night.

Naturally, the two spent time catching up after Rondo's heroics.

"We actually ended up in the same hotel, so I had a chance to talk to him for a long time," Rivers said of Rondo before Saturday's game in Boston, as aired on NBC Sports Boston. "I see him a lot. You know, we live in the same city now so we talk a lot, I see him a lot.

"I was happy for him. I'm surprised that that was his first game-winner."

Rondo indeed had never hit a game-winner before in his career, which began with a nine-season stint under Rivers in Boston. If you believe in karma, you can blame Rondo's buzzer-beater on Kevin Garnett, who showed up to the Garden rocking Rondo's old Celtics No. 9 jersey.

"Kevin was in the building in a Rondo (jersey) -- I wasn't sure what he was doing," Rivers said. "Like, does he cheer for the Celtics? Kevin confused me the other night. But it was a good look on him. The green was a very good look on him."

Rivers also was asked about the state of this current Celtics team as it attempts to find its groove entering the playoffs. He seems optimistic.

"I look at them and think they're in a fine place," Rivers added. "They'll be fine. We won a lot (during the 2007-08 season), and that made it look easier, so the winning covered up a lot of stuff. It does. I think it looked easier."

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.