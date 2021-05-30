Doc Rivers provides an update on Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Washington Wizards in Round 1 of their series. However, it has come with some guys dealing with some smaller injuries.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris were dealing with ankle injuries heading into Game 3 on Saturday after they suffered those injuries in the Game 2 win and it looked like Matisse Thybulle hurt his shoulder on Saturday.

Thybulle left the game briefly in Game 3 as he went back to the locker room for a bit. He did return to the game, but it is something to worry about as he is one of their important pieces.

Coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Thybulle as the team had a light practice on Sunday. He believes the second-year guard is good to go for Monday.

“I think so,” said Rivers. “I don’t ask because they’ll tell you. Nobody’s told me anything yet so my guess is he’s fine. I literally didn’t ask so I don’t know the real answer.”

The Sixers will be looking to complete the sweep of the Wizards on Monday and get ready for Round 2.

