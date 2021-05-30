Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Doc Rivers provides an update on Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Washington Wizards in Round 1 of their series. However, it has come with some guys dealing with some smaller injuries.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris were dealing with ankle injuries heading into Game 3 on Saturday after they suffered those injuries in the Game 2 win and it looked like Matisse Thybulle hurt his shoulder on Saturday.

Thybulle left the game briefly in Game 3 as he went back to the locker room for a bit. He did return to the game, but it is something to worry about as he is one of their important pieces.

Coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Thybulle as the team had a light practice on Sunday. He believes the second-year guard is good to go for Monday.

“I think so,” said Rivers. “I don’t ask because they’ll tell you. Nobody’s told me anything yet so my guess is he’s fine. I literally didn’t ask so I don’t know the real answer.”

The Sixers will be looking to complete the sweep of the Wizards on Monday and get ready for Round 2.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.