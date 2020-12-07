Paul George said the Clippers didn’t make any adjustments while blowing a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in last year’s playoffs.

After the series, L.A. fired Doc Rivers and promoted Tyronn Lue to head coach.

Rivers, now coaching the 76ers, via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Hey, listen, I enjoyed coaching him,” Rivers said of George. “So not a lot to say there. Ty Lue was sitting right next to me. So he better hope it’s not adjustments. It ain’t going to be much different.” Rivers chuckled while lightheartedly mentioning Lue, his close friend, before continuing by saying: “Listen, we lost the game, and I think everybody needs to take ownership. [Me] obviously. We can always do better. Players can play better. So as far as I’m concerned, I’ll leave it there.”

Rivers is a good coach. He also did a bad job in that Denver series and getting that group of players on the same page. This continued finger-pointing shows the disconnect.

It’s now on Lue to solve the chemistry issues. The Clippers still have major talent with Kawhi Leonard, George and a solid supporting cast. Rivers relying on talent rather than adjustments was at least understandable.

But it’s also why he’s now in Philadelphia.

Doc Rivers on Paul George’s adjustments complaint: ‘Ty Lue was sitting right next to me’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com