Doc Rivers loves amount of 3-pointers Seth Curry, Sixers attempted

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is looking to attempt more triples in the 2021-22 season after attempting only 30.1 per game in the previous season. That ranked 26th in the league and the Sixers are looking to take more in order to maximize their offensive potential.

In a 125-113 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, they took 24 in the first half on their way to 37 for the game and they knocked down 18 of them. That is a solid number for a team that is looking to create more spacing for Joel Embiid to operate with Ben Simmons no longer with the team.

Seth Curry, especially, led the way as he attempted eight of them and he knocked down four on his way to 15 points for the night. In his first season, there were plenty of times where Curry would hesitate on a lot of triples and try to put the ball on the floor.

“Shoot it,” said coach Doc Rivers after the win. “I want him to shoot the open ones. I don’t want him to shoot the covered ones, but at the beginning of the year, he was passing up the open ones. I couldn’t shoot at all and I would have shot those.”

Curry ended up shooting 45% from deep for the Sixers in his first season with the team, but he only attempted 4.9 per game. Rivers wants to see more 3s launched from Curry.

“When you have a cannon like that, let it go,” the coach added. “We say that to all our guys who can shoot like that. I think Furk, first play early out of a timeout, Furk (Korkmaz) came wide open and passed it. It was a good pass, but if you’re wide, you’re a shooter, shoot the ball.”

While the 3-point shot is an emphasis for the Sixers, Rivers just wants the team to focus on scoring. He wants them to look for open baskets whether they are 3-pointers or not and that is the real issue for the coach at the moment.

“This whole 3-point thing that the whole league is on, I still go back to the team that wins, win with everything,” Rivers explained. “Golden State led the league in layups one year that they won. If you can get to the paint, you’re going to get 3s, you’re going to get layups, you’re going to shoot a high percentage. That’s what I want. I don’t care how we score, and I say it all the time, if we have 50 3s in a game, I’m fine with that. If we have 50 layups in a game, I’m fine with that as well.”

In the past, the Sixers would lean on Ben Simmons to create more 3s for guys like Curry and Danny Green, but with Simmons out of the picture, there is more responsibility on the others to get the job done.

“We always want to create more 3s, but we need more playmakers to do that,” Rivers finished. “I don’t think people connect those two things. The more playmakers you have, probably the more 3s you’re gonna get.”

There will be more pressure on Curry to get the job done without Simmons, but the most important part is, he did not pass up any open looks on Thursday. That has to continue going forward.

