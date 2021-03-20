Doc Rivers lays out expectations for young Sixers shooters without Seth Curry

The Philadelphia 76ers are already going to be without superstar big man Joel Embiid for a bit due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but now they will begin two big weekend games without the services of another starter.

Seth Curry will miss the team’s matchups on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings and Sunday against the New York Knicks due to a sprained left ankle. Without him on the floor, Philadelphia will be missing a guy who shoots 43.2% from deep and is important to their offensive production.

In his place, the Sixers will have to rely on guys like rookie Isaiah Joe as well as Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle to provide the shooting void left behind by Curry’s absence.

“Just make some shots but I don’t worry,” said coach Doc Rivers. “None of them are gonna be Seth he’s such a great shooter, so just play their game, really. We don’t try to ask any guys to do something that that they can’t do. So just be comfortable in their own skin, understand what we’re trying to do on the offensive end, and then go from there.”

Joe, in limited action, has shot 37.5% from deep while Korkmaz is up to 37.7% from deep. Thybulle has been shooting it well lately at a blistering 60% since the All-Star break. At this point, the shooters will have to just focus up and knock down some shots to make the offense flow.

Tipoff with the Kings is set for 8 p.m. EST from the Wells Fargo Center.

