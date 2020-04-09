Paul George said the Clippers want to “win the break” — be the team in the best shape whenever games return. Finally healthy, the Clippers felt they were building momentum right as the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Doc Rivers echoed that thought talking about his Clippers team. The guy he’s least worried about is Kawhi Leonard, as relayed by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that,” Rivers said with a laugh Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn’t work, you know, so now he’s got this break, and he’s able to train. “The Kawhi we’ll see will be in phenomenal shape. PG [Paul George] is another guy that’s gonna be in phenomenal shape.”

Like a lot of teams, the Clippers sent workout equipment home with players before social distancing kicked in — which was earlier in California than some other parts of the nation — and the players have had group workouts over Zoom, team president Lawrence Frank said. However, few players have a basket and a chance to shoot right now, he added (also an issue with a lot of teams).

The question is if and when the Clippers will get to test that conditioning and make a title run. Nobody knows, but Rivers said the Clippers will be ready.

“If it means we get to play and continue our pursuit for the goal that we want, I feel like Dr. Seuss: ‘I will play anywhere. I will play in a house. I will play in a mouse,'” Rivers said. “I think that’s how our team feels. We don’t care where, when, why, what. We just want to go after our goal. I’m speaking by myself on that.”

He also speaks for a lot of fans who want to see the league back in action.

Doc Rivers: “I know Kawhi’s overworking. I can guarantee you that” originally appeared on NBCSports.com