Doc Rivers gives ode to Clayton Kershaw in wake of disastrous NLDS Game 5 performance

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers came out in support of one of his city’s biggest stars during media availability Thursday night, giving an unprompted ode to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw following his brutal performance in Game 5 of the NLDS Wednesday.

If you somehow missed it, or it hasn’t yet been etched into your brain, here’s a refresher: pitching in relief of Walker Buehler, Kershaw surrendered back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals, leading to a tie game the Dodgers would go on to lose.

“I don’t think I have felt worse for one single guy than Kershaw. Like, I really like him,” Rivers said. “I’m sorry for you guys that have already jumped the bandwagon, but that was awful to see because he’s one of the greatest pitchers – he really is – of all-time.”

Rivers continued on to say that the performance was a reminder of the lengths to which players will go for their teams.

“To see that, man, I tell you, that’s when you really appreciate some of these guys,” he said. “They really put it all on the line, they go to risk, they know it could go bad; and when it does, it does. That reminded me of it again. Man, it’s funny, I’m a White Sox fan. But I’d take him. I was cheering for them, it was just really a tough one.”

Unprompted, Doc Rivers offers his support for Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/RdpO6B6xdy — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 11, 2019

These comments come two days after Rivers used the NBA’s China controversy as a teaching moment for his team, and encouraged players to get out and vote, regardless of what they believe in.

Never change, Doc.

Doc Rivers put his own MLB allegiances aside and spoke in support of Clayton Kershaw Thursday. (AP Photo)

