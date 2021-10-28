Doc Rivers gives latest update on Ben Simmons situation for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are still moving forward with the Ben Simmons situation as the 2021-22 season is getting underway. The Sixers are off to a 2-2 start as they are definitely feeling the loss of Simmons out on the floor and they are looking to help him get back out there as soon as possible.

While the team was in New York on Tuesday, the team had him head to the facility in Camden, NJ, and work out there to help him continue to move forward. Philadelphia has had him continue to get some work in at the facility in order to ensure that he can return sooner rather than later.

Simmons was at shootaround on Thursday morning with the team as they returned home to prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s been working out,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Today, he was at shootaround and did a lot of shooting and a lot of stuff with Spencer (Rivers).”

How often Simmons does show up to the facility is unclear, but Rivers is under the impression that he is showing up frequently and working on getting back soon with the team.

“He’s been coming every day that I know of, but I can’t guarantee that,” Rivers stated. “The last three he’s been there for sure.”

Rivers and the Sixers have maintained that they want Simmons back with the team and moving forward with them, but as far as the confidence in him actually returning, nothing has changed in that respect. The good thing is, he is at least coming into the facility and being around the team after a tumultuous summer.

“I don’t know,” Rivers finished. “I don’t think about it a lot. I’ve always thought that so, yeah. I’m assuming yes, but I don’t give that a lot of thought right now.”

