Doc Rivers fired by Sixers: Twitter sees varying reactions to the news

Twitter reacts to Rivers being fired by Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers fired Doc Rivers two days after a 24-point Game 7 loss up in Boston.

The lopsided defeat marked the third straight second-round playoff exit in the head coach's Philadelphia tenure.

Rivers produced a 154-82 record over three seasons with the Sixers, who have built championship aspirations but have fallen short of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We played great all year," Rivers said after the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Celtics. "This loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some ways. It doesn’t for us. I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another mental step this season. And then tonight, I thought we took that step backwards. But that’s OK. That happens, too."

Now the Sixers are looking for a new head coach in another attempt at that next big step. Noah Levick has that covered here.

So what went wrong for Rivers? Was he totally at fault?

Here are some reactions from the Twittersphere:

.@ColinCowherd reacts to Sixers parting ways with Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/77DNH5aUq3 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 16, 2023

"When is this league going to wake up, wise up and say: 'We're done with Harden?' At some point, he'll become more trouble than he's worth."



â€” @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4twACzlJbV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 16, 2023

That Boston loss is shaping some legacies for several ppl on that Sixers team and some of the storylines will be very difficult to be rewritten. Rivers, Harden & Embiid all have some cloud like stigmas to shake off if possible. — Danny Pommells (@DPommellsNBCS) May 16, 2023

Embiid & Hardenâ€™s play got Doc fired. Docâ€™s poor reaction to the Celticsâ€™ double bigs helped — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) May 16, 2023

"You have a chance to close it out at home -- the biggest game the franchise has played in 20 years -- and you don't dictate where the ball goes, that falls on the head coach." - @LegsESPN on Doc Rivers. — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) May 16, 2023

"The Harden and Doc Rivers thing was never great." - @ramonashelburne on the relationship between the two. — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) May 16, 2023

Makes sense.



I actually think Doc did a solid job this year, but itâ€™s time for another shake up https://t.co/NdNWIsXyEk — Hunter Brody (@Brodes81) May 16, 2023

NBA coaches are hired to get fired. Part of the deal. I thought Doc did a good, not great, job. Ultimately, he built a structure to facilitate Embiid and this organization desperately needs Embiid to facilitate the team. Thatâ€™s job one for the next coach. — Casey Feeney (@caseyfeeney66) May 16, 2023

.@stephenasmith reacts to the 76ers dismissal of Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/RC7cWG1hO0 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 16, 2023

Doc Rivers wasn't bad with the #Sixers. He just wasn't special at enough big moments -- and the Sixers paid him to be special — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 16, 2023

No problem with firing Doc. I would also love to move on from Harden. But this move feels like it was made to appease him. ðŸ¤” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lEa2RQfk6C — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) May 16, 2023

James Hardenâ€™s coach gets fired after a disappointing end to the season? pic.twitter.com/FvJLsIomxd — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 16, 2023

All these fired NBA coaches out here playing a game of musical chairs.



Iâ€™m not defending Doc, but Nurse, Bud and Vogel have rings and Monty got completely hosed.



This has become ridiculous. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 16, 2023

"I think this is an unjust firing. I don't think Doc Rivers deserved to lose his job for the way James Harden and Joel Embiid...I thought this particular season he actually did a good job."



â€” @JoeGiglioSports pic.twitter.com/nPzOSJ4OCa — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 16, 2023

The first move -- Doc Rivers let go by the Sixers after the Game 7 loss in Boston. Woj was first.



Who will take over? Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer all available. Who's your choice? — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 16, 2023