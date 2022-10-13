Doc Rivers explains why Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey didn’t play vs. Hornets

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the deeper teams in the NBA and they have a lot of proven guys that will be looking to help the team win a championship in the 2022-23 season. Therefore, it makes it tougher for younger players to crack the rotation.

Isaiah Joe is entering his third season and Charles Bassey his second season and they are looking to break through and make an impact in the league. Joe has been knocking down the 3-pointer in the exhibition schedule, but he did not play in Wednesday’s preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s just a lot of guards,” coach Doc Rivers explained. “Furk (Korkmaz) didn’t play in the first half. Shake (Milton) didn’t play in the first half. Matisse (Thybulle) didn’t play in the first half. So, there are a lot of guards on the team and you just gotta keep working and waiting your turn.”

Bassey also did not play against the Hornets and he only played in one game during the preseason schedule. The Sixers have a logjam at center behind Joel Embiid as Philadelphia has Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed there, but they also have Michael Foster Jr. to look at as well.

“It’s a result of the logjam,” Rivers said of Bassey not playing. “We had to get our guys minutes. Michael needed to play some minutes. We know what Charles—we needed Michael to play some, too.”

It will be interesting to see what the Sixers decide to do with Joe and Bassey. Joe’s contract does not become guaranteed until opening night and Bassey’s doesn’t become guaranteed until Jan. 10 so there will be a lot of eyes on those two as Philadelphia has to make roster decisions very soon.

