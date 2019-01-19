Doc Rivers explains his mixed feelings on DeMarcus Cousins' NBA return originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

LOS ANGELES -- Clippers coach Doc Rivers is happy for DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors, but he also joked that he might not think it's fair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When asked Friday what he expected from Cousins' Warriors debut, Rivers predicted the center would be ready. Of course, he didn't admit that without a little humor.

"I hope he's awful," Rivers said. "No seriously, my guess is because he's on their team, he's been able to get 100 percent more than if he was on another team where they need him right away.

"That's my guess. I don't know anything about it. My guess is he'll be ready to play and he'll play pretty well."

Rivers continued explaining that he believes Golden State was the perfect spot where Cousins could take his time returning to the court. He recounted his first impression when he heard the news that Cousins would be joining the Warriors.

"Honestly, and I hate to say this," Rivers said, "I said good for him. You know, I love the league and I like players. He had an awful injury. That's how I look at it personally.

"And he was in a really ridiculous spot. Had he been healthy, he would have signed a big contract that would have taken care of him, maybe for life."

The strength of the Warriors' roster allowed the team and Cousins to be patient with his return. It also might help Cousins in more than just rehabilitation of his Achilles.

"He gets injured, so it's kind of funny," Rivers added. "I was looking at all the teams and thinking this was the only team. It was the perfect team for him to rehabilitate where they wouldn't rush him, for him to come back.

Story continues

"He has a chance to rehabilitate his image in some ways as well," Rivers said. "It's a good spot for him."

[RELATED: Cousins dunks for first points in debut against Clippers]

After a significant pause, Rivers added a final zinger:

"And then I thought, wow, that's not right."