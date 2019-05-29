Doc Rivers compliments Stephen Curry: 'He doesn't get enough credit' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stephen Curry is good. He's great. He's one of the greatest. But is he not getting enough credit?

Turn on any sports debate show (which is just about all of them these days) and you'll notice the "who's the best basketball player" argument will ensue and usually turn into a dumpster fire.

I immediately turn the channel, but not in this case -- not when Doc Rivers is talking about the Warriors and how they possess more than just talent -- they possess cooperation:

#Clippers coach Doc Rivers goes in depth on what makes Stephen Curry and the #Warriors special, and also says we still don't give him nearly enough credit for how great he is. pic.twitter.com/BQir6Diagj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 29, 2019

The Clippers' head coach complimented the six-time All-Star because of that exact quality -- his ability to work with his teammates and his coach Steve Kerr.

Rivers also touched on Curry's ability to "give up the ball," meaning the guy is extremely unselfish as well.

The trust Curry has for his teammates and the system they play in is a big reason why the Warriors are in Toronto for the NBA Finals, and -- no offense to Doc -- he's on TV talking about it.