Doc Rivers on animosity between Clippers and Rockets: ‘Just me and Austin’

Dan Feldman

Doc Rivers is on a roll.

First, the Clippers coach quipped about LeBron Jamespower within the Lakers organization. Now, Rivers is using his own son — Rockets guard Austin Rivers — as part of a punchline.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Before Houston’s win over L.A. last night, Doc addressed the rivalry between these teams.

Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:


In the previous Clippers-Rockets game, Austin egged on referees to call a technical foul on Doc. That was a funny moment.

But like with Doc’s LeBron joke, there’s also some truth behind this one. Doc and Austin aren’t especially close. While Austin was growing up, Doc was off coaching.

They aren’t the root of the L.A.-Houston rivalry. If that’s any two people, it’s Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. It’s also that these are both successful teams.

They want to go at each other. And Doc and Austin are definitely part of that dynamic.

What to Read Next