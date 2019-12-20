Doc Rivers on animosity between Clippers and Rockets: ‘Just me and Austin’

Doc Rivers is on a roll.

First, the Clippers coach quipped about LeBron James‘ power within the Lakers organization. Now, Rivers is using his own son — Rockets guard Austin Rivers — as part of a punchline.

Before Houston’s win over L.A. last night, Doc addressed the rivalry between these teams.

Doc Rivers was asked if there’s any animosity between these two groups.. He said, “No. just me and Austin.” — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) December 20, 2019





In the previous Clippers-Rockets game, Austin egged on referees to call a technical foul on Doc. That was a funny moment.

But like with Doc’s LeBron joke, there’s also some truth behind this one. Doc and Austin aren’t especially close. While Austin was growing up, Doc was off coaching.

They aren’t the root of the L.A.-Houston rivalry. If that’s any two people, it’s Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. It’s also that these are both successful teams.

They want to go at each other. And Doc and Austin are definitely part of that dynamic.